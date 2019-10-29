International Development News
Maha: Warehouse collapses after massive fire

  PTI
  Thane
  Updated: 29-10-2019 13:43 IST
  Created: 29-10-2019 13:43 IST
A massive fire broke out at a godown, where wax was stored, in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, an official said. There was no casualty, he said, adding that the entire structure collapsed after being gutted.

The ground-plus-one floor godown, located at Purna village in Bhiwandi town where wax material was kept, caught fire around 8.20 am, chief fire officer Datta Salvi said. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which managed to douse the flames after about two hours, he said.

"While the firemen were trying to douse the flames, the entire single storey structure collapsed. There was no casualty," he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added..

