Moderate quake hits Himachal's Chamba

A "moderate" intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday, the Meteorological (Met) department said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, it said.

The tremors were felt in and around Chamba at 11.31 am, the Met department said, adding that the epicentre was at a depth of 5 km north-east in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)