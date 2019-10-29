J-K: Family of truck driver killed by terrorists mourns his death, questions Pak's continued support to terrorism

Family of truck driver Narayan Dutt who was shot dead by militants yesterday, urged the government to take strong action in this regard while criticising Pakistan for its continued support to terrorism. "My father went to Srinagar and died there. Pakistanis fired at him," one of the daughters of the deceased said.

Another of his daughters said her father had told them that he would come to the home on Diwali. "Yesterday, we got a call that he is no more. We felt very bad. The government must take stern action. Pakistan must be replied for this," she said.

We are four siblings and there is nobody to look after us now, the grieving daughter said. Bansi Lal, the Sarpanch informed that the Narayan Dutt went to Srinagar two days ago while adding that they got to know about his death last night.

Lamenting Pakistan's continued support to terrorism, he said, "What was the fault of these children. Five years ago...their mother had died and now their father has also died. When will terrorism from Pakistan continue?" The truck driver was killed in Bijbehera, Anantnag on Monday. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Man held after Dutch family found locked away in secret farmhouse room

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)