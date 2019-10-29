Shiv Sena's 45 newly-elected MLA's in touch with Fadnavis, they want alliance govt: BJP MP

BJP MP Sanjay Kakade on Tuesday said that the 45 newly-elected MLAs in Shiv Sena are in touch with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and they want an alliance government to be formed. "I think few of these 45 MLAs will convince Uddhav Thackeray and form the government with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. I don't think there is any other option," said Kakade while speaking to ANI.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has stated that the people of Maharashtra have called her party to be in the opposition. She said that she will sit in the opposition even NCP chief Sharaf Pawar has said that he will sit in the opposition. He won't ever go with Shiv Sena," he added. Kakade further stated that under such circumstances no party will go with Shiv Sena, hence, it won't go as an opposition party so, the party will come in alliance with BJP only.

"I believe that Fadnavis should become the Chief Minister as he has worked so hard," said Kakade. Kakade's statement comes amid the ongoing tussle between over government formation in the state, between Shiv Sena and BJP.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis along with wife visits Kedarnath temple

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)