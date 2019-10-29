International Development News
Ex AMU president approaches MHA against Kapil Mishra's controversial tweet

Former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) president Faizul Hasan has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly targeting Muslim community in a tweet on the micro-blogging site.

Ex AMU president approaches MHA against Kapil Mishra's controversial tweet
BJP leader Kapil Mishra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hasan filed the complaint with Cyber Crime Cell of MHA on Monday alleging that Mishra "wanted to create communal tension between Hindu and Muslim by his tweet".

In his complaint, Hasan requested to file a sedition case against the BJP leader who, on Monday, had tweeted in Hindi: 'Pollution kum karna hai to... yeh wale patakhe kum karo, Dilwali ke patakhe nahin ('If one wants to reduce pollution, these crackers must be reduced not the Diwali crackers". He tweeted the message along with a picture in which few members of the Muslims community can be seen.

Mishra's tweet came as air pollution levels spiked across Delhi-NCR after Diwali. However, the tweet was later taken down by Twitter for allegedly violating its rules. Earlier, a complaint was filed against Mishra at the Jamia Nagar Police Station in New Delhi alleging that his tweet sought to "create enmity, hatred and communal violence". (ANI)

Also Read: Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra stokes controversy with tweet

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

