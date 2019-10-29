IMD sounds 'orange and yellow' warnings for Kerala districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an 'orange alert' in Trivandrum and Kollam districts for today, in Ernakulam, Alapuzha and Idukki districts for October 30, and in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for October 31.

Similarly, a 'yellow alert' has been sounded for today in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha and Idukki districts, in Trivandrum, Kollam, Trissur and Palakkad districts for October 30, and in Ernakulam, Trissur and Idukki districts for October 31.

An orange alert warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area, while yellow warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population. (ANI)

