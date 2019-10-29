International Development News
Development News Edition

One more Maoist killed in Kerala, toll of ultras rises to 4 in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:59 IST
One more Maoist killed in Kerala, toll of ultras rises to 4 in

One more suspected Maoist was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with Kerala's specialised Thunderbolt police in a forest area near Attapady here, taking the number of ultras who died in the combing operations in the last two days to four, police said. The gunfight broke out on Tuesday morning while a team was conducting an inquest into the death of three Maoists, including a woman, killed in an encounter in the area on Monday, a senior police official told PTI.

"Four members of the insurgent group have been killed. The bodies of the four have been brought out from the deep forest and the post-mortem will be performed at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital," the official said.

None of the members of the Thunderbolt was injured in the present combing operations, taken up based on a tip-off about presence of Maoists in the area, the police official added. Thunderbolts is an elite commando force of the Kerala Police under the India Reserve Battalion.

Meanwhile, a report from Bengaluru, quoting police there, said two of the Maoists killed belonged to Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. The brother of one of the ultras told reporters in Angadi in the district that he came to know about the death of his sibling in police action in Kerala.

He urged the police to make arrangements for bringing the body of his brother so that the family could conduct the last rites. The encounter killings echoed in the Kerala Assembly where the Opposition Congress on Tuesday alleged the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has made it a policy to eliminate the insurgents instead of bringing them to justice.

Making a mention of the deaths during a debate, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that during the previous Congress-rule, they had captured two wanted Maoists -- Rupesh and Shina -- instead of killing them in "fake encounters". "When a Left government is ruling, such fake encounters are taking place. While we were in power, we captured them instead of killing them," Chennithala said adding since the Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in 2016, a number of naxals have been killed.

Later speaking to reporters outside the assembly, he said Congress was opposed to the ideologies of Maoists. "But we cannot agree to the fake encounters to kill them," he added.

A suspected Maoist leader C P Jaleel was killed early in March this year in an exchange of fire with police personnel at a resort in Wayanad. Two other Maoists were killed in a similar encounter in 2016. CPI, a partner in the ruling LDF, declined to react when asked about the Congress' charge of fake encounters.

State secretary Kanam Rajendran said it was early to confirm whether it was a gunfight or a fake encounter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Demi Lovato, Mike Johnson's romance has officially 'fizzled out'

All good things must come to an end. Such is true about Demi Lovato and Mike Johnsons relationship. It seems like the two have called it quits and are no longer seeing each other. Demi and Mikes relationship has fizzled out and they arent s...

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal other sides of Garou, Season 2 OVA releases 1st trailer

One Punch Man Season 3 is definitely a severely anticipated superhero web manga series fans have been waiting since Season 2s finale was dropped in July this year.But many believe there is very less chance for One Punch Man Season 3. Many b...

Over Rs 2 crore sanctioned to help Agrigold victims: Andhra Pradesh minister

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Tuesday said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 2,263 crore to help the AgriGold victims who had deposits below Rs 20,000. A statement from the state government said that it had ...

Turkey will form Syria "safe zone" whether Kurdish forces withdrew or not - Erdogan aide

Turkey will establish a planned safe zone in northern Syria through joint patrols with Russia whether the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from the region or not, a top aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.Earlier, Russi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019