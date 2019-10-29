Criminal wanted for murder arrested after shootout in Ghaziabad

A man was arrested in connection with a murder from the Chandmari area here on Tuesday following a brief exchange of fire with police, officials said. He has been identified as Waseem, alias Vakeel, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said Waseem shot a man dead on Monday night, following which police went to nab him.

As soon as he saw the police, he opened fire and sped away towards Santosh Medical College on a motorcycle, Singh said. Police chased him and opened fire in response. Waseem was hit in the leg and he lost balance and fell down, the SSP said.

He was nabbed and sent for treatment to a nearby hospital, the officer said. A countrymade pistol, one used and an empty cartridge and the motorcycle carrying fake registration number was seized, the SSP added.

