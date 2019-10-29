International Development News
Manmohan Singh, Capt Amarinder in list of first jatha through Kartarpur corridor

India on Tuesday shared a list of 575 pilgrims scheduled to attend the inaugural 'jatha' to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan, according to government sources.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:40 IST
A view of Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.. Image Credit: ANI

India on Tuesday shared a list of 575 pilgrims scheduled to attend the inaugural 'jatha' to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan, according to government sources. According to sources, the list includes names of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh along with several MPs and MLAs.

The first group of pilgrims from India is expected to depart for the neighbouring country on November 9. India had, on October 24, signed an agreement with Pakistan on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration next month ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakistan will levy USD 20 as a service charge on each Indian, who will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan. The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (ANI)

