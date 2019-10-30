International Development News
Development News Edition

Andhra CM meets expert committee for reformation in education system

The expert committee for reformation in the education system on Tuesday explained its recommendations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 03:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 03:24 IST
Andhra CM meets expert committee for reformation in education system
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The expert committee for reformation in the education system on Tuesday explained its recommendations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat in Amaravati. Professor N. Balakrishnan, Chairman of the Committee had given a presentation about the actions to be taken by the government to strengthen the educational system.

So far, the committee members have met six times and toured at the field level for several times. The expert committee said that a heavy amount has to be spent on strengthening the government education system. Some of the key issues identified by the expert committee are the infrastructure in public schools is in poor condition and teaching practices are defective. Hence, there is a need to improve teaching skills. Registration of students in government schools is only 49.28 per cent. On the other side student registration in private schools is 43 per cent. Despite this, there is no transparency, no proper monitoring in private education institutions. There is a significant need to improve private teacher training institutions.

The expert committee recommendations also stated that a huge amount should be invested for digital education and teachers should be trained for the same. The committee has set goals for the next five years and said that should make every child between 6 and 16 years should study in schools. Student Learning Outcome should be increased by 8 per cent every year and a third party confirmation should be conducted. Suggestions were also made that there should be no student dropouts at high school level and students should complete the tenth class. The gap should be reduced between urban and rural students in the society and make sure that there are no social and economic barriers. All government schools should have infrastructure and digital facilities. The campaign should be conducted to increase writing and reading skills. To see that no student from tribal areas should drop out from schools, an assessment tracking should be done on each student, the committee suggested.

The expert committee recommended to reduce the weight of school bags and suggested that there should be vocational education from eighth grade. As the English medium is being implemented for 1st to 8th-grade students in every school from next year, all the teachers should be trained for the same. There must be an assessment of the expertise of teachers. Compulsory free education should be implemented until the intermediate and all the high schools should be upgraded to intermediate colleges. It said that the SSC and Intermediate Boards shall be merged under one commissioner. All schools shall be brought under SERT syllabus.

A set of guidelines should be prepared for the teachers that are working in unaided schools. There should be a council for the management of Gurukul schools and a corporation for digital education. Every month the district collector should hold a review meeting, the committee suggested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-At least 42 people killed in Cameroon landslide

A landslide caused by heavy rains in western Cameroon killed at least 42 people overnight, state media reported on Tuesday.Rescue teams spent the day scouring the rubble of destroyed houses in the town of Bafoussam in the western highlands....

India's Permanent Mission to UN hosts European Parliament delegation in New York

A delegation of 17 Members of European Parliament MEPs paid a visit to Indias Permanent Mission to the United Nations here on Tuesday and discussed efforts with Indian officials to enhance bilateral ties. Engaging to enhance ties UN. We Ind...

Remains of 42 people found in northern Mexican state

Mexican authorities have found the remains of 42 people in a vacant lot in the northern border state of Sonora, a group dedicated to finding missing people said on Tuesday. That was the last we could find, theyve stopped us from searching b...

U.S.'s Pompeo calls for new, efficient government in Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged Lebanons political leaders to help form a new government responsive to the needs of its people after Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister after huge protests against the ruling elite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019