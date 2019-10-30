International Development News
WB: Nigerian national held for travelling towards Nepal without passport, visa

A Nigerian national was arrested by a team of Panitanki Border Out Post (BOP) in West Bengal for travelling towards Nepal without needed documents like passport and visa.

Stephan Johathan.

A Nigerian national was arrested by a team of Panitanki Border Out Post (BOP) in West Bengal for travelling towards Nepal without needed documents like passport and visa. During regular checking at Panitanki check post on Tuesday at around 6 pm, the Nigerian national, named Stephan Johathan, was held.

He has been handed over to officials of Kharibari Police Station for further investigation. During questioning, Johathan revealed that he was arrested by Tamil Nadu police because he was staying in India with an expired visa. "After giving fine of Rs 10,000, I got bail but my passport was seized by Tamil Nadu officials," he claimed.

He said that he was directed to approach Tamil Nadu officials if he wants to leave India. (ANI)

