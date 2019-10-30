International Development News
Development News Edition

Kerala wants Centre to amend NDPS Act

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 11:54 IST
Kerala wants Centre to amend NDPS Act
Image Credit: Twitter (@CMOKerala)

The Kerala government on Wednesday wanted the Centre to bring necessary amendments in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to ensure stringent punishment to those involved in drug cases. NDPS Act is an Act that prohibits a person to produce, manufacture, cultivate, possess, sell, purchase, transport, store, and/or consume any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said the state had already sent letters to the Centre and met respective union ministers with the request to amend the Act. "The present NDPS Act has several limitations. That's why, we have asked the Centre to amend the Act. We want those who possess the contraband substance to get maximum punishment," he said.

The situation in which such culprits get bail easily should be avoided, the minister added. Ramakrishnan said a total of 21,363 cases had been registered under the NDPS Act in the state after the CPI(M)-led LDF government came to power three years ago.

"It was against the 4,880 cases registered during the five-year tenure of the previous Congress-led UDF government," he added. While the UDF government had registered 11,602 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act, the present Left government has registered over 2.42 lakh cases so far in this regard, he said.

Enforcement and awareness drives had been strengthened in the state to reduce consumption of drugs and other contraband substances among people, the Minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Woolworths admits underpaying staff up to Aus$300 mn

Sydney, Oct 30 AFP Australian retail giant Woolworths on Wednesday admitted underpaying workers up to 300 million Australian dollars USD 206 million, the latest in a string of big businesses that have failed to properly pay staff. The payme...

Penguins get off to fast start in win over Flyers

Seven players scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins rode a four-goal first period Tuesday to a 7-1 walloping of the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. Dominik Kahun, Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon each had a goal and two assists, and the Penguins ...

WIDER IMAGE-Yugoslavia's brutalist relics fascinate the Instagram generation

Genex Tower is unmissable on the highway from Belgrade airport to the centre of the city. Its two soaring blocks, connected by an aerial bridge and topped with a long-closed rotating restaurant resembling a space capsule, are such an unusua...

Thanks to better farm practices, Jharkhand women farmers reap more money

Till last year, female farmers in the tribal belt of Khunti district in Jharkhand sold tomatoes at throw-away prices. This year, they have reasons to smile. These farmers are earning at least 75 per cent more for tomatoes, thanks to better ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019