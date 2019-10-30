International Development News
Development News Edition

Kerala CM's home constituency to host "global dairy village"

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 13:54 IST
Kerala CM's home constituency to host "global dairy village"

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home constituency, Dharmadom, is all set to be the southern state's dairy hub, thanks to an integrated development project envisaged by the Left government. Vengad village panchayat in Dharmadom Assembly constituency, located in Kannur district, will soon have a "global dairy village" and its preliminary procedures are getting completed, state Minister for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry K Raju informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

The global dairy village, an integrated dairy development project, is a major initiative of the state to attain self-sufficiency in milk production. Dairy units and plants, food processing plant and the conservation and rearing of the high-quality indigenous cattle breed would be some of the programmes planned under the initiative, the minister said.

"We are also planning to set up satellite dairy units in the village panchayats of the constituency including Dharmadom, Pinarayi, Muzhuppilangadu, Ancharakkandi and so on besides Vengad," he said during Question hour. Giving details about the ambitious project, Raju said the 'dairy village' envisages to make maximum use of the possibilities of indigenous cow breeds and the commercial value of its high quality milk.

"Besides milk production, there are also plans to produce value-added dairy products using modern technology and find them domestic and foreign market," he said. Farm tourism would be promoted as part of the dairy village and organic vegetables would be cultivated with the support of local people, the minister added.

As per the 1996 socio-economic survey of Dharmadom, about nine per cent of the households owned milching cows while about eight per cent own non-milching cows. About seven per cent of the households are involved in the rearing of goats and three per cent of them involved in the rearing of other animals including ducks..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019 Held in Greece

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The international beauty pageant, Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019, Season 9 was held successfully in the beautiful Halkidi island, Greece under the Auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Greece and GNTO with...

Auto stocks limit losses for Europe, trade doubts linger

European shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as losses due to uncertainty around an interim U.S.-China trade deal were curtailed by a jump in auto stocks following merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.The pan-European ST...

Security guard robbed, 1 held

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a security guard at knifepoint after beating him and later tying him in a bid to loot a factory where he worked in outer Delhis Samaypur Badli, police said on Wednesday. Two policeme...

Sena man, 2 others booked for defamatory poster against BJP

An offence has been registered against three persons, including a local Shiv Sena activist, for allegedly putting up a poster defaming the BJP, the police said here on Wednesday. The controversial poster, carrying photos of BJP leaders, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019