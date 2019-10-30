Labourer injured in Kulgam attack recovering from injuries

A labourer injured in the terror attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district in which five persons were killed is recovering from his injuries at a hospital here, police said on Wednesday. A police official had earlier said that the labourer had succumbed to his injuries.

Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district on Tuesday. All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said.

The attack happened at a time when a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is in Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

