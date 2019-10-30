International Development News
Development News Edition

Labourer injured in Kulgam attack recovering from injuries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:12 IST
Labourer injured in Kulgam attack recovering from injuries

A labourer injured in the terror attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district in which five persons were killed is recovering from his injuries at a hospital here, police said on Wednesday. A police official had earlier said that the labourer had succumbed to his injuries.

Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district on Tuesday. All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said.

The attack happened at a time when a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is in Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Norway's sovereign wealth fund CEO Slyngstad to step down

Yngve Slyngstad will step down as head of Norways sovereign wealth fund after almost 12 years in the job, he said on Wednesday, although he will continue to work for the fund in a new position based in London.Norwegian central bank Governor...

Moscow launches hotline for tourists

The Moscow Tourist Information Support Centre has launched a new hotline for tourists in Moscow. Visitors to the Russian capital can now get 247 help via a short number - 122, as well as a ten-digit landline number - 7 495 122-01-11. Moscow...

Alappuzha, Oct 30 (PTI) Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,

Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,Coconut oil Milling Rs.15,925.00, Copra Edible Rs.10,225,Copra odey Rs.10,175, Copra Rassy Rs.10,125 and Oil CakeExpeller Rs.2,900.00....

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) +Rates per Quintal+

Rates per Quintal Coconut oil Rs.14,525-Nom, Coconut oil MillingRs.15,925-, Copra FAQ Rs.10,225-, Copra As it isRs.9,750-, Oil Cake Rotary Rs. 2,900-, Oil cake ExpellerRs.2,300-....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019