Sufi delegation suggests employment security scheme for Kashmiris, restoring trade & industry

Employment security scheme for Kashmiri youth and renewing efforts to restore trade, industry and tourism are some of the suggestions made by a delegation of a Sufi body on Wednesday after visiting the Valley recently. The 16-member All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) delegation visited Kashmir from October 12 to 14 to assess the ground situation.

A ground situation assessment report of the delegation was presented during the council's national governing board meeting in Ajmer. "In order to re-establish Sufism in Jammu and Kashmir, the delegation returned after taking stock of the situation on the ground, asked the Centre to provide employment security scheme for Kashmiri youth, land security of Kashmiri tribals and security of land ownership.

"It has urged a renewed effort to restore trade, industry and tourism again," AISSC chairman Nasiruddin Chisty, son of Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, said in a statement. Chisty, who is also the heir to Sajjadanashin of the Ajmer dargah, said the Dargah Deewan had taken the initiative. The delegation went to Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar and other dargahs during the visit and met local people there.

Dargahs of Rajasthan (Ajmer, Jaipur and Jhunjhunu), Hyderabad, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar were part of the delegation.

