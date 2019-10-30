International Development News
Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  Updated: 30-10-2019 21:28 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:28 IST
Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm.

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 12 TR-SCAM-ASSAULT Arrested ex-Tripura minister alleges assault by policemen Agartala: Senior CPI(M) leader and former Tripura minister Badal Chowdhury, who was arrested in a corruption case, on Wednesday alleged that he and his wife were beaten up by the police while he was being "forcibly" brought from a private hospital to a police station here.

CAL 13 MN-SEPARATISTS-CM Manipur CM says separatist leaders booked, Titular king distances himself from London announcement Imphal: The two separatist leaders who announced the launch of the so called "Manipur government-in-exile" in London have been booked and an NIA probe will be recommended against them, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Wednesday. CES 7 WB-LD-AIR QUALITY Air quality in Kolkata turns 'poor' post Diwali festivities Kolkata: Air quality in the city has dipped from 'moderate' to 'poor' following Diwali festivities, according to readings of West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on Wednesday.

CES 9 AS-SONOWAL-FUNDS Sonowal releases Rs 29cr for building houses under PMAY(U) Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday released funds worth over Rs 29 crore, as the first instalment for construction of 2,643 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban). CES 10 OD-PATNAIK-CHILDCARE Patnaik announces financial support for childcare institutions Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced financial support for childcare institutions across the state, officials said.

CES 11 OD-MCL MCL resumes operations at Talcher coal mines in Odisha Bhubaneswar: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on Wednesday said it has resumed mining operations at its Talcher mines after losing 2.5 lakh tonne of coal production and supply due to a stoppage by locals. LGC 4 WB-COURT-NARADA-MIRZA Narada tapes scandal: CBI court rejects Mirza's bail plea Kolkata: A special CBI court here on Wednesday rejected a bail plea of suspended IPS officer S M H Mirza, who was arrested by the central investigating agency in connection with the Narada tapes case..

