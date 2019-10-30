International Development News
Development News Edition

Forest dept team attacked during anti-encroachment drive in Jammu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:29 IST
Forest dept team attacked during anti-encroachment drive in Jammu

A forest department team was attacked by locals during an anti-encroachment drive here on Wednesday, an official said. Police rescued the team during the drive near Sunjwa-Chatta road, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jammu, Alok Maurya said, adding that a case has been lodged in the matter.

During the drive, encroachment on 5 acres of prime forest land was removed, he said. In another incident, forest department, along with the police, removed encroachment on a large chunk of forest land in Bhatindi area and demolished an illegal under-construction house there, he said.

The land was allegedly encroached by one Haseen Malik, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi congratulates Argentina's president-elect on poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Alberto Fernandez, winner of Argentinas presidential elections, and vowed to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina.Fernandez and his running mate -- former presi...

Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor, S S Khandare appointed police head

A day before the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Centre on Wednesday made senior IAS officer Umang Narula advisor to the newly-appointed Lt Governor of the Himalayan region and an Inspector General of Police head of police. N...

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Californias Simi Valley in early morning hours on Wednesday due to a brush fire that started near the 118 Freeway and Madera Street. The northern border of the evacuation zone is Tierra Rejada...

Speaker John Bercow, UK parliament's Brexit umpire-cum-player, steps down

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow will step down on Thursday, ending a 10-year term in which he has become a central player in Britains protracted Brexit debate - feted by the Remain side but reviled by many Brexiteers.Bercow, in charge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019