Forest dept team attacked during anti-encroachment drive in Jammu
A forest department team was attacked by locals during an anti-encroachment drive here on Wednesday, an official said. Police rescued the team during the drive near Sunjwa-Chatta road, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jammu, Alok Maurya said, adding that a case has been lodged in the matter.
During the drive, encroachment on 5 acres of prime forest land was removed, he said. In another incident, forest department, along with the police, removed encroachment on a large chunk of forest land in Bhatindi area and demolished an illegal under-construction house there, he said.
The land was allegedly encroached by one Haseen Malik, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
