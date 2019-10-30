International Development News
Development News Edition

Malware detected in NPCIL system

State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) on Wednesday said that malware was detected in its system last month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:01 IST
Malware detected in NPCIL system
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) on Wednesday said that malware was detected in its system last month. In a press statement, NPCIL said "identification of malware" in its system is "correct" but the affected system was not connected to the plant system.

"The matter was conveyed by CERT-In when it was noticed by them on September 4, 2019. The matter was immediately investigated by DAE specialists," the state-run company said. The NPCIL said the "infected PC belonged to a user who was connected in the internet-connected network used for administrative purposes". "This is isolated from the critical internal network. The networks are being continuously monitored," it said.

"Investigation also confirmed that the plant systems are not affected," the NPCIL said. (ANI)

Also Read: NPCIL admits malware attack on computer in Kudankulam plant, but systems not affected

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hawks PG Young (ankle) to be re-evaluated Monday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is not expected to miss significant time after spraining his right ankle in a loss to the Heat in Miami on Tuesday night. The team announced that he received treatment Wednesday morning and will be re-ev...

At Lebanon shops, mills and petrol pumps, fears of supply crisis grow

When Yara Kabalans weekly coffee delivery arrived at her Beirut minimarket on Tuesday against the backdrop of nationwide protests that have shut banks, it was not business as usual.The bill was no longer in Lebanese pounds, it was in U.S. d...

The spy who loved me? West German recalls Stasi manipulation, imprisonment

When Hans Schulze was imprisoned in Communist East Germany back in the 1980s, he never thought hed ever return once he got out. But now he regularly unlocks his old cell door to show tourists what life was like in a jail run by the Stasi se...

UPDATE 3-Impeachment testimony details lobbyist bid to get U.S. envoy to Ukraine fired

A Republican former congressman turned lobbyist repeatedly pushed for the dismissal of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, an action later taken by President Donald Trump after he was urged to do so by his personal lawyer Rudy Giu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019