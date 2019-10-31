A professor who provides free education, food and shelter to less fortunate children in Hyderabad

To help less fortunate children, Professor Dr. Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University. provides them free education, three meals a day and accommodation at his small education institution. Professor Jahangir teaches languages, social and political science to the poor children.

"I believe that weaker sections have a greater need for quality education. If we want our children to get the best education possible then they should get the best teacher rather than a great school. Here, I have started an English Model Islamic University where children can learn multiple languages like English, Sanskrit, Arabic, Urdu, and Parsi. They are taught in modern style here." "I spend the morning teaching foreign students at EFL University and the rest of the day I spend with children belonging to the backward class. I provide them free food, free education and also free accommodation. Children from different parts of the country come to us to get a quality education. Several of our former students are currently working in multinational companies as language translators," he added.

Some former and current students shared their experiences. "I am from Bihar. I have been studying here for the last three years. Whatever we need is provided by Sir. I am happy to be studying here," said Mohammed Sadiq, a student.

Abdul Aleem said: "I studied here eight years ago and I am here now as a science teacher. Today the cost of education is so high that many young people give up their dream of being educated, while many others graduate with debts. But here, we provide quality education and create a passion for learning amongst the students." (ANI)

