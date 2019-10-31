International Development News
Development News Edition

'Run for Unity' participants brave bad air quality in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:50 IST
'Run for Unity' participants brave bad air quality in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of participants of the 'Run for Unity' on Thursday braved bad air quality in the city as they made their way through a smoky haze to mark the 144th birth anniversary of the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The run was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the national stadium here shortly after 7 am.

While the participants comprising sportspersons, enthusiasts and personnel from central police forces wore uniform white T-shirts with a photo of Patel embossed on it, none were seen using a face mask. The flag off also saw the presence of Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Hardeep Singh Puri, R K Singh, Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla on the dais with the home minister.

The national capital and its adjoining areas remained shrouded in toxic haze for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as air quality remained in severe category. The runners of the 1.5 km stretch around India Gate were seen clicking photographs and selfies as they sprinted in a slow and fast pace.

At 8 am, the city's overall air quality index stood at 408, a tad better than 415 at 8 pm on Wednesday but it remained a major health concern. Twenty-two of the 37 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi recorded the air quality in the severe category on Thursday morning.

The central government observes October 31 across the country as a special day to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as a 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. The Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as 'Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat. India's first Home Minister, Patel is credited for the merger of over 560 states into the Union of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

SDG 3: Air pollution 3 times deadlier in North India, cutting lives by 7 years

A new analysis of the Air Quality Life Index AQLI, produced by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago EPIC, shows the average citizen living in the Indo-Gangetic Plain IGP region of India can expect to lose about 7 years o...

Gurudas Dasgupta's demise big loss for entire Communist Movement: D Raja

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja expressed grief over the demise of veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta and said that latters demise is a big loss to the communist movement. Speaking to ANI, D Raja said, Gurudas Dasguptas d...

RPT--Fiat Chrysler to join forces with Peugeot to create world's fourth-largest carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeots owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker. The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalize discussions...

UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot join forces to create world's No.4 carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeots owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker.The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalize discussions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019