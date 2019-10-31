International Development News
Development News Edition

NIA carries out searches in TN over plot to kill Hindu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:20 IST
NIA carries out searches in TN over plot to kill Hindu

NIA carries out searches in TN over plot to kill Hindu activists (Eds: Updates with NIA inputs) Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches across Tamil Nadu as part of its probe into a plot to kill Hindu activists in Coimbatore. The agency said searches were carried out in Coimbatore, Sivaganga, Tiruchirapally, Nagapattinam and Tuticorin districts, where electronic gadgets and documents were seized.

The agency conducted searches at six locations in these districts as part of further investigation in the ISIS Coimbatore Case, according to a spokesperson of NIA. "The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by six charge-sheeted accused persons and their associates, with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISIS/Daish by targeting certain Hindu activists in Coimbatore," NIA said.

The accused arrested by the state police in September 2018 and charge-sheeted by NIA in February this year "had conducted preparations, including reconnaissance of targets, for launching such attacks, which would have caused communal disharmony and terror in the state," the spokesperson said. Investigation has revealed the charge-sheeted accused and their associates were radicalised on the violent extremist ideology of ISIS/Daish by following the speeches and videos of the Sri Lankan ISIS/ Daish leader Zahran Hashim, over social media platforms.

"During searches, two laptops, eight mobile phones, five SIM cards, one SD card and fourteen documents have been seized." "Seized articles would be subjected to forensic examination. The persons searched are being questioned to verify their association with the charge-sheeted accused persons besides any role in this crime," the spokesperson added. In Coimbatore, NIA sleuths carried out searches at two locations. A five-member team carried out searches in the house of Nissar in GM Nagar and Sauridin in Lorrypet in the city, police said.

A team of NIA sleuths headed by a DSP-level official conducted searches at a house at Nagore in Nagapattinam district. NIA had on September 21 conducted a search at the residence of a man in Tirunelveli district in the state for his alleged association with the terrorist gang.

Also, it had on August 29 conducted searches across multiple locations in Coimbatore in connection with a terror alert issued to Tamil Nadu. Earlier in July, the agency had conducted searches at 14 locations in Tamil Nadu as part of its probe into the 'Ansarulla' terror module case..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya should support inclusive growth agenda for securing future growth

Kenya continues to experience steady economic growth, with real GDP expanding on average by 5.6 percent over the last five years 2014-2018. In 2019, however, economic activity has softened to 5.8 percent from 6.3 percent in 2018 according t...

Twitter to ban political ads worldwide on its platform

Washington, Oct 31 AFP Twitter will stop accepting political advertising globally on its platform, the company said, responding to growing concerns over misinformation from politicians on social media. Chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted th...

RSS, Sewa Bharti played active role in polio eradication prog: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday credited the RSS and the Sewa Bharti for playing an active role in the polio eradication programme, saying their cadres worked behind the scenes but did not publicise their efforts. Presiding ...

FOREX-Euro rises as dollar weakens on questions about more Fed rate cuts

The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday after better than expected eurozone GDP data, while the U.S. currency fell after Federal Reserve appeared to leave open the question of whether it would cut interest rates further.The Fed lowered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019