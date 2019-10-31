International Development News
Development News Edition

All legal remedies exhausted, can file mercy plea to President: Authorities to Nirbhaya convicts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:06 IST
All legal remedies exhausted, can file mercy plea to President: Authorities to Nirbhaya convicts

Tihar Jail authorities have informed the Nirbhaya gang-rape case convicts that they have exhausted all legal remedies and are only left with the provision of filing a mercy petition against the death sentence before the President, officials said on Thursday. In a notice issued to the four convicts in the case on October 29, the jail superintendent informed them that they have only seven days within the receipt of the notice to file the mercy petition.

"It is hereby informed that in case if you have not yet filed the mercy petition and if you wish to file the mercy petition in your case against the capital sentence before the Hon'ble President of India, you can file it within seven days of the receipt of this notice through prison authorities, failing which it will be presumed that you are not willing to file mercy petition in your case and the jail administration will initiate further necessary legal proceedings as per law," read the notice. Tihar Director General Sandeep Goel said the notice was issued to them and if they do not file a mercy petition, the trial court will be informed and it will decide on the future course of action.

Three of the convicts are housed in Tihar and one is lodged in Mandoli. Sources said if the mercy petition is not filed, the prison authorities approach the court, which will issue a death warrant.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. One of the accused Ram Singh had hanged himself in the jail and another, the juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility.

On July 9 last year, the apex court dismissed the pleas of three convicts -- Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24) and Vinay Sharma (25) -- seeking review of it 2017 verdict which upheld the capital punishment given to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case. The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (33), had not filed a review plea in the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fisker Inc. Reveals Name of All-Electric Luxury SUV, App-Based Leasing Program

Fisker Inc. designer and manufacturer of the worlds most desirable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions has revealed the name of its upcoming all-electric luxury sports utility vehicle Fisker Ocean. Designed in California by ...

FOREX-Euro rises as dollar weakens on questions about more Fed rate cuts

The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday after better than expected euro zone GDP data, while the U.S. currency fell after Federal Reserve appeared to leave open the question of whether it would cut interest rates further.The Fed lowere...

UPDATE 5-Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to try to break up anti-government protests in the densely populated Kowloon district of Mong Kok on Thursday, as masked demonstrators gathered to join Halloween fancy-dress clubbers on the main island of Hon...

Eoin Morgan to decide cricketing future after T20I World Cup

Englands limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that he wants to play the ICC T20I World Cup 2020 and then take a call on his cricketing future. I dont want to let anyone down. I want to drive through the World Cup in Australia and then mak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019