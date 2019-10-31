Nothing innovative about Odisha govt's 5T initiative: BJP MP

Former bureaucrat and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday criticised the Odisha government over its 5T initiative, contending that there was no need to create a separate "power centre" for the programme as it would undermine the efficiency of other departments. Senior BJD leader Arup Patnaik, however, was quick to hit back, asserting that the 5T model was one of its kind, and the government launched it for the welfare of people.

The BJD government has recently introduced the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) initiative in the state, as part of its efforts to provide good governance. V K Pandian, the private secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has been given the additional charge of the initiative.

Maintaining that the BJD does not merit any credit for the programme, Sarangi said, "5T is not an innovative concept... It's an old one. I was taught about it during my IAS training in Mussoorie. "Wonder why the BJD introduced the initiative after 20 years of rule in Odisha. It seems the government, all of a sudden, realised that it should be providing good governance." The Bhubaneswar MP, who quit the civil services to run for the 2019 general election, said all department secretaries should be empowered to be able to implement government schemes successfully.

"There was no need to create a separate department in the name of 5T. In this process, only one officer gets to take all credit, sidelining all other department secretaries. "The department secretaries should be empowered so that they can successfully implement government schemes," she told reporters on the sidelines of 'Run for Unity' event here, organised to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The concept of 5T should be "embedded" in the functioning of all departments, Sarangi said. "Creating a separate power centre to monitor 5T undermines the efficiency of other department secretaries and ministers," she added.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Patnaik, who had unsuccessfully contested against Aparajita Sarangi in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, said he had never heard of any training on 5T in Mussoorie. "I have also undergone training in Mussoorie, but have no knowledge of any session on 5T. She (Sarangi) might have undergone a special training. The 5T model is one of its kind, meant for good governance in the state," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)