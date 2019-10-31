International Development News
Delhi: Rider sets bike ablaze after being towed away by police

A man on Thursday set ablaze his bike after it was towed away by the police from Mandir Marg in Saket for obstructive parking, police said.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:36 IST
Delhi: Rider sets bike ablaze after being towed away by police
Man sets bike on fire after it was towed away by police. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A man on Thursday set ablaze his bike after it was towed away by the police from Mandir Marg in Saket for obstructive parking, police said. Mukesh, a resident of the city, set his bike on fire after having a heated argument with the officials concerned over the towing.

"The vehicle was towed away by an assistant sub-inspector from Khoka Market on Mandir Marg in Saket for obstructive parking. The vehicle was brought to a temporary holding area in Pushp Vihar," police said in a statement. Police said that Mukesh reached the spot after some time and started misbehaving with traffic police staff, following which he put his bike on fire.

"Mukesh was under the influence of alcohol," police said. The person was arrested and a case has been registered in the matter. (ANI)

