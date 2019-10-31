International Development News
PM Modi interacts with officer trainees of 94th Civil Services Foundation Course in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with 430 officer trainees of the 94th Civil Services Foundation Course here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with officer trainees at Kevadia on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with 430 officer trainees of the 94th Civil Services Foundation Course here. The course was jointly organized by the Department of Personnel and Training, and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

The Prime Minister was briefed on Aarambh (Beginning) - the first of its kind week-long unique comprehensive foundation course. In a lively interactive session, officer trainees gave presentations on 5 thematic areas namely Agriculture and Rural Empowerment, Health care reforms and policymaking; sustainable rural management techniques, inclusive urbanization and future of education. In the interactive session which followed, the Prime Minister noted that it was indeed praise-worthy that this course was being organized on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is considered the founding father of Indian Civil Services.

"The Indian Civil Service owes a lot to Sardar Patel. From here in Kevadia, where the 'Statue of Unity' is, may we all find inspiration and vigour to do something for our nation. Let us work towards making India a five trillion dollar economy" he said. The Prime Minister described the Aarambh Foundation course as a unique future-centric one with the potential to bring about a paradigm shift in administration.

"This course, Aarambh, is nation-centric and future-centric. It will usher a paradigm shift in administration, whereby people stop working on silos. Instead, people work together and in a comprehensive manner," he said. Exhorting the trainees to change the way they look at things, he said sometimes change in terminology also helps in changing the perspective.

"Let's change how we look at things. Even something like a changed terminology helps. Earlier, people would keep saying backward districts. Today we say - aspirational districts. Why should any posting be a punishment posting? Why not see it as an opportunity posting," he said. While appreciating the commitment shown by the officer trainees and their new ideas, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the exposure provided by this unique training course on global best practices and technologies will prove to be beneficial in their careers ahead in policy-making and public administration.

He said that they should strive to remove silos and hierarchies in the system. "The presence of silos and hierarchy doesn't help our system. Whoever we are, wherever we are, we have to work together for the nation," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

