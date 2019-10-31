International Development News
Daughter, neighbour held for killing mother

Police have busted the murder of a woman whose body was found near railway tracks here with the arrest of her 19-year-old daughter and neighbour who allegedly forced the teenager to have a physical relationship with him. Police on Thursday said the man was allegedly blackmailing the teenager with their intimate photos and also tried to extort Rs 10 lakh from her for not revealing their relationship to her boyfriend whom she was planning to marry.

During September 2018, the man had helped the teenager in getting an abortion at a hospital after she got pregnant by her boyfriend, police said. Taking advantage of the situation, he started blackmailing her saying he would inform her mother if she did not have a physical relationship with him, police said.

Later, the man demanded Rs 10 lakh from her saying he would reveal their physical relationship to her mother and boyfriend. According to a police official, the man had been pressuring the teenager over the money and hatched a plan tokill her mother as she ran a chit fund business and owned agricultural lands and plots.

He told her she could inherit the property and give Rs 10 lakh to him after which he would hand over their intimate photos, the official said. According to him, the teenager agreed to his plan to kill her mother.

On October 19, the 38-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her daughter andthe manat her house here. The duo after keeping the body at the house for two days later dumped the body near railway tracks in the nearby locality.

The duo had tried to hang the body to the ceiling fan to give the impression that she committed suicide but they could not as it started decomposing. They wrapped the body in a bedsheet, put it in a car and dumped the body near the rail tracks, they said. On October 26, the daughter lodged a complaint that her mother had gone missing as her father, a lorry driver, used to quarrel frequently with her in a drunken state.

However, the father grew suspicious of his daughter's behaviour and complained to police following which the "missing" case was cracked, police added.PTI VVK BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

