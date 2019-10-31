Woman raped by boyfriend, his accomplices

A woman was raped allegedly by her boyfriend and his two associates in Odisha's Sundergarh district, while her female companion managed to flee, police said on Thursday. All the three accused were arrested.

The victim went near a forest under Kumarmunda police station limits on Tuesday evening after her boyfriend called her up asking her to meet him there. She went there along with another woman, according to the FIR. Two other men reached the spot while she was talking to him and the three dragged her inside the forest, she alleged.

The other woman succeeded in running away from the place but she did not inform the incident to anyone. The complainant said she was repeatedly raped by the three persons all through the night and she returned home the next morning after the accused left the place.

After the complaint was lodged, she was medically examined. The woman was injured and in a state of shock, police said adding that she was hospitalised..

