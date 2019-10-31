International Development News
Development News Edition

CBI analysing 'additional details' given by Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:53 IST
CBI analysing 'additional details' given by Cambridge Analytica and Facebook
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook and Cambridge Analytica have provided additional information sought by the CBI in its probe pertaining to personal data harvesting of Indian voters from the social networking platform, which is being analyzed by the agency, officials said on Thursday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had initiated a preliminary inquiry against Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research last year over alleged data mining of voters from Facebook platforms after a reference from the Centre in this regard, they said.

The agency had sought information from Facebook and Cambridge Analytica based in the United States and the United Kingdom, respectively, on the data collection methods adopted by the latter, the officials said. Based on the details received in the reply, the CBI had dispatched more questions with some "specific queries" to the companies earlier this year, which have been provided by them, they said.

It is alleged that Cambridge Analytica received data from the Global Science Research, which employed "illegal means" of personal data harvesting of Indians using Facebook, they said. Facebook has more than 20 crore users in India. Even after a year of the preliminary inquiry, the agency is yet to decide whether it can proceed with a full-fledged criminal investigation in the case, sources said.

A preliminary inquiry is the first step to decide whether the allegations deserve a full-blown investigation through an FIR or not, they said. Data mining and analysis firm Cambridge Analytica earlier faced allegations that it used personal information harvested from 87 million Facebook accounts to help Donald Trump win the 2016 US presidential election.

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told Rajya Sabha in July last year that the probe will be handed over to the CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AP HC gives nod for entrusting Polavaram project work to new contractor

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday cleared the decks for continuation of the Polavaram multipurpose project on the Godavari river with a new contractor. On August 22, the high court suspended the AP Power Generation Corporations orde...

Reorganisation of J&K internal affair: India slams China over Kashmir statement

India on Thursday hit back at China after it objected to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories as unlawful and void. In a strongly-worded reaction to Bejings criticism, the External Affairs Ministry raised the issu...

AIKSCC to organise nationwide protest on Nov 4 against RCEP trade deal

Farmers body AIKSCC on Thursday said it will organise a nationwide protest on November 4 to warn the government against going ahead with inclusion of agriculture in the proposed RCEP trade deal. The AIKSCC, a coalition of over 250 farmer or...

At least 78 people killed in Ethiopian protests last week - prime minister's office

At least 78 people were killed during protests in Ethiopia last week over the treatment of a prominent activist, the prime ministers spokeswoman said on Thursday.Billie Seyoum told the news conference that 409 people had been detained over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019