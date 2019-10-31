International Development News
Development News Edition

In a tough stand against stubble burning, the Fatehabad administration on Thursday lodged FIRs against 148 farmers for setting crop residue on fire.

  • ANI
  • Fatehabad (Haryana)
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:00 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:00 IST
Haryana: Fatehabad admin files FIRs against 148 farmers for stubble burning
The Agriculture Department has identified 600 incidents of stubble burning in Fatehabad.. Image Credit: ANI

In a tough stand against stubble burning, the Fatehabad administration on Thursday lodged FIRs against 148 farmers for setting crop residue on fire. Speaking to ANI, Balwant Saharan, the Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, Fatehabad, said: "We have identified at least 600 locations where crop residue has been set on fire. Based on this information, we have filed cases against around 148 farmers, and we will also take action against the rest."

Saharan also said that the farmers should understand that stubble burning is not a solution, instead, they should use manure which can be highly beneficial for the yield and quality of the crops. According to National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms, if a person is found burning crop residue, it will be doused by the Agriculture Department and the person will have to bear the expenses of the fire brigade.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Fatehabad reached 325 in the 'Hazardous' category, of which stubble burning is considered the major reason. Earlier, farmers said that the government should find a solution for the problem and farmers will oppose if the FIR is lodged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

