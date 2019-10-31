International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 100 Delhi govt officials retired compulsorily for not performing

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:35 IST
Over 100 Delhi govt officials retired compulsorily for not performing

To weed out "dead wood and dark sheep" from the Delhi government, over 108 officials from different departments have been "compulsorily retired" by the appropriate authority in public interest, a statement said on Thursday. Action was also taken against 13 'Group A' officers of the municipal corporations of the north (10) and south (3). A total of 61 officials from all three civic bodies were compulsorily retired.

The crackdown comes days after Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed to review the functioning of government officers and officials to weed out the non-performers. At 39, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has the the most officers and officials who were compulsorily retired followed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (15), the Delhi Development Authority and the Services Department (14 each), the Delhi Jal Board and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (7 each), the Delhi Transport Department (5) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (4).

"Till October 31, 2019, 108 officers and officials have been compulsorily retired in public interest by the appropriate authority in exercise of powers conferred under FR 56 (j)," it stated. With the LG's approval, review committees were constituted for the assessment of officers and officials of the organised cadres like DANICS, DASS, Steno as well as ex-cadres under various departments of Delhi government.

The matter was vigorously taken up with the departments and bodies under the Delhi government. The action taken was reviewed from time to time by the chief secretary and also at the level of LG, it said. There will be continued monitoring to ensure a robust and corruption free administration for the welfare of the citizens, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AAP-BJP clash over Chhath pooja, Sanjay Singh sits on protest briefly

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh sat on a dharna briefly on Thursday, accusing the BJP of playing dirty politics over the construction of a Chhath Puja ghat in south Delhis Kalkaji, a day after the workers of the two parties clashed over the ...

Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze for 3rd consecutive day

The number of masked faces in Delhi continued to grow as the city remained blanketed under the pungent haze for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The capitals overall air quality index AQI stood at 410 at 4 pm on Thursday, a tad better...

RSS, Sewa Bharti played active role in polio eradication prog: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday credited the RSS and the Sewa Bharti for playing an active role in the polio eradication programme, saying their cadres worked behind the scenes but did not publicise their efforts. Presiding ...

Rains likely in parts of Maharashtra till Nov 7: IMD

Parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive post-monsoon rains for another week, said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019