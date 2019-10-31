Over 100 Delhi govt officials retired compulsorily for not performing

To weed out "dead wood and dark sheep" from the Delhi government, over 108 officials from different departments have been "compulsorily retired" by the appropriate authority in public interest, a statement said on Thursday. Action was also taken against 13 'Group A' officers of the municipal corporations of the north (10) and south (3). A total of 61 officials from all three civic bodies were compulsorily retired.

The crackdown comes days after Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed to review the functioning of government officers and officials to weed out the non-performers. At 39, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has the the most officers and officials who were compulsorily retired followed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (15), the Delhi Development Authority and the Services Department (14 each), the Delhi Jal Board and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (7 each), the Delhi Transport Department (5) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (4).

"Till October 31, 2019, 108 officers and officials have been compulsorily retired in public interest by the appropriate authority in exercise of powers conferred under FR 56 (j)," it stated. With the LG's approval, review committees were constituted for the assessment of officers and officials of the organised cadres like DANICS, DASS, Steno as well as ex-cadres under various departments of Delhi government.

The matter was vigorously taken up with the departments and bodies under the Delhi government. The action taken was reviewed from time to time by the chief secretary and also at the level of LG, it said. There will be continued monitoring to ensure a robust and corruption free administration for the welfare of the citizens, it added.

