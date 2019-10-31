WB tourism secy shifted in IAS cadre reshuffle

The West Bengal government on Thursday shifted principal secretary of tourism Atri Bhattacharyya to the department of Consumer Affairs, considered less important. Atri Bhattacharyya was earlier the home secretary.

According to a notification, Bhattacharyya will be replaced by Nandini Chakraborty, principal secretary of the food processing industries and horticulture department. PA Siddique, secretary to the finance department was named to replace Chakraborty, it said.

Other senior officials of the tourism department were also transferred on Thursday to various other departments. In the process, Kalimpong District Magistrate Kaushik Bhattacharya was named as the managing director of the West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation in place of Tanmay Chakrabarty.

He was named the new director of the ESI, labour department, it added. R Vimala was named the new DM of Kalimpong..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)