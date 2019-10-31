International Development News
Development News Edition

BMC takes down posters reading 'CM Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' from Matoshree

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday removed hoardings installed outside Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackrey's residence, Matoshree, which read 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 23:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 23:16 IST
BMC takes down posters reading 'CM Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' from Matoshree
Posters reading 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' were taken off from the Thackeray residence in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday removed hoardings installed outside Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackrey's residence, Matoshree, which read 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray'. Aaditya Thackrey, Uddhav's son, won from Worli Assembly Constituency in the recent Assembly polls in the state.

On October 26, posters with the words 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' on them were put outside Matoshree. Earlier, a similar poster was put in Worli, from where the Thackeray scion contested the assembly polls.

As the Shiv Sena continues to push for its demand for a 50-50 formula, its ally BJP has said it will not share the Chief Minister's post, currently held by Devendra Fadnavis. However, Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik had said that their party chief should get written assurance from the alliance partner BJP that they will get a chance to run the government for a 2.5-year term each.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

Also Read: Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray backs Aarey protest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Corbyn accuses Trump of interfering in British election

The leader of Britains opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, accused President Donald Trump of trying to interfere in Britains general election after the U.S. leader said Corbyn would be so bad for Britain if he became prime minister.Trum...

EXCLUSIVE-WhatsApp hacked to spy on top government officials at U.S. allies -sources

Senior government officials in multiple U.S.-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used Facebook Incs WhatsApp to take over users phones, according to people familiar with the messaging companys investi...

India important trading partner of Riyadh: Saudi commerce minister

India is an important trading partner of Saudi Arabia and the bilateral ties will grow further after the signing of the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement to coordinate on important issues, a senior minister of the oil-rich Gulf Kingdo...

Twitter is banning all political ads on platform

Twitter has announced that it will ban all political ads on its platform globally.In a series of official tweets, CEO Jack Dorsey wrote that political reach should be earned not bought, stressing on how purchasing the reach can be used to i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019