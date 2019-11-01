New Delhi: Ambulance overturns on MB Road, pregnant woman injured
Two including a pregnant woman were injured after an ambulance in which they were travelling met with an accident and overturned on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Khanpur T-point.
Two including a pregnant woman were injured after an ambulance in which they were travelling met with an accident and overturned on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Khanpur T-point. The accident occurred on Thursday early morning and the injured were immediately rushed to AIIMS trauma centre.
A police team reached the spot on receiving a PCR call regarding the same. After the preliminary investigation, it was found that the driver could not control the ambulance which led to a vehicle getting flipped.
A case under section 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. (ANI)
