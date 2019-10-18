International Development News
UP: Woman misbehaves with cops following husbands' arrest

A woman allegedly misbehaved with police officials here after her husband was arrested in connection with a robbery case.

ANI Banda (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 18-10-2019 11:24 IST
A woman allegedly misbehaved and tore off a policeman's uniform in Banda, Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A woman allegedly misbehaved with police officials here after her husband was arrested in connection with a robbery case. Reportedly, a police team reached the woman's residence to interrogate her husband, Rahul who had allegedly sold a stolen mobile phone, said police on Thursday.

"Police team did visit Rahul's residence for interrogation. Meanwhile, Rahul's wife Mamata and his brother Pappu started misbehaving with the police sleuths and created a ruckus. Uniform of a policeman was also torn during this clash. Rahul has been arrested and a complaint has also been registered under relevant sections," said LBK Pal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Banda. Police are further investigating the matter. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
