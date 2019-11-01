Karnataka: Pregnant police constable commits suicide at her residence

Seema Shivanagowdara, a police constable working at Gadag Rural police station allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Friday.

"Earlier this morning, Shivanagowdara committed suicide by hanging herself at the police quarters where she used to stay. She was two months pregnant. The incident occurred in the Gadag Betageri police limits," said Gadak Police in a statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)