Palghar sub-inspector held by Maha ACB for bribery

A sub-inspector posted inNalasopara police station in Maharashtra's Palghar districtwas nabbed on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau forallegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said

PSI Dharmendra Sonawane (41) demanded Rs 1.40 lakhfrom a man for not registering a case against him in onematter, and then reduced the amount to Rs 50,000 afternegotiations, ACB deputy superintendent (Palghar) KS Hegajesaid

"We nabbed him in a trap laid at Nalasopara policestation at around 1pm today. He has been charged underPrevention of Corruption Act," he said.

