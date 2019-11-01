Palghar sub-inspector held by Maha ACB for bribery
A sub-inspector posted inNalasopara police station in Maharashtra's Palghar districtwas nabbed on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau forallegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said
PSI Dharmendra Sonawane (41) demanded Rs 1.40 lakhfrom a man for not registering a case against him in onematter, and then reduced the amount to Rs 50,000 afternegotiations, ACB deputy superintendent (Palghar) KS Hegajesaid
"We nabbed him in a trap laid at Nalasopara policestation at around 1pm today. He has been charged underPrevention of Corruption Act," he said.
