Odisha to recognise Cuttack's 'Bali Jatra' as state-level fest

The Odisha government will recognise Cuttack's 'Bali Jatra' as a state-level festival, a senior minister said on Friday. Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said the state government will soon issue a notification in this regard.

Bali Jatra, meaning 'A voyage to Bali', is a seven-day trade fair that is organised every year in the Hindu month of 'Kartik' (OctoberNovember) on the Mahanadi river bed in Cuttack. Said to be the state's oldest trade fair, it is linked with Odia merchants' visit to Bali in Indonesia on full moon days.

"The Housing and Urban Development and Culture departments will provide necessary financial assistance for organising the historic fair," Jena said. The minister said the decision was taken after a meeting on the fair with Cuttack District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

Commencing on the full moon day of the 'Kartik' month, devotees worship Lord Kartikeswar, the presiding deity of the festival, for the next seven days at the Gadagadia Ghat of Mahanadi. Many businessmen from other states sell handicrafts in the fair.

A Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar with over 150 stalls is also set up on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)