Three held after exchange of fire in Ghaziabad
Three people were arrested following an exchange of fire near the forest area in Raj Nagar Extension here, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night when policemen signaled the bike-borne accused to halt for a checking.
Instead of stopping the bike, one of them fired at policemen and they sped towards Morti village, police said. Police chased them. Finding themselves encircled, they allegedly again fired at the police team.
Sihani Gate SHO Umesh Bahadur Singh said the police team retaliated, resulting in bullet injuries to two of the three accused. A constable, Irshad, also received a gunshot injury in his left hand.
The accused have been identified as Vikas, Kamil and Amarpal. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have recovered two countrymade pistols, two live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle, the SHO added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
