UP govt claims decline in dengue deaths

  PTI
  Lucknow
  Updated: 01-11-2019 23:16 IST
  Created: 01-11-2019 23:15 IST
Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday claimed a decline in dengue deaths in the state in comparison with the 2016 figures. Addressing reporters here, UP Medical and Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said, "In 2016, around 15,000 cases were detected and as many as 42 dengue deaths took place. On the contrary, till November 1 this year, 5,724 dengue cases were reported in the state with only nine deaths."

Singh said as many as 1,467 cases were reported from Lucknow, 1,169 from Kanpur, 234 from Allahabad, 216 from Saharanpur and 178 from Varanasi this year Elaborating upon the measures taken by the government to combat dengue, the UP minister said wards equipped with mosquito nets were set up at all district-level hospitals and community health centers.

In the state, 67,873 nodal teachers were been sensitized to preventive measures, the minister said, adding that the Education Department had issued an advisory to all schools, asking them to direct students to come to school wearing a full-sleeve shirt and pant. The health minister said over 9.37 lakh houses in the affected areas had been visited and over 10.88 lakh containers were inspected.

In this regard, notices were issued to 6,128 persons, he said.

