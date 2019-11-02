Delhi may receive rainfall after Nov 6: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that national capital may receive rainfall after November 6 due to the increase in the wind speed in the region, bringing some relief from the hazardous air quality. "Presently, there is the negligible wind in Delhi. There is a possibility of an increase in wind speed from today. Wind direction will change after November 6 and rainfall may also occur. There will be a relief once it happens," said KV Singh, IMD official.

The air quality in the national capital and its adjoining regions continued to remain in the 'hazardous category' with the pollution level hovering near 400 today. Notably, because of the thick blanket of smog in the morning, scores commuters faced difficulty reaching their office on time as the visibility was affected causing slow movement of traffic at the major junctions.

Due to the prevailing weather condition, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has announced to shut the schools till November 5 and has also banned all construction activities. The government has declared a "public health emergency". (ANI)

