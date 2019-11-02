International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi may receive rainfall after Nov 6: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that national capital may receive rainfall after November 6 increase in the wind speed in the region, bringing some relief from the hazardous air quality.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 15:19 IST
Delhi may receive rainfall after Nov 6: IMD
KV Singh, IMD official speaks to ANI in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that national capital may receive rainfall after November 6 due to the increase in the wind speed in the region, bringing some relief from the hazardous air quality. "Presently, there is the negligible wind in Delhi. There is a possibility of an increase in wind speed from today. Wind direction will change after November 6 and rainfall may also occur. There will be a relief once it happens," said KV Singh, IMD official.

The air quality in the national capital and its adjoining regions continued to remain in the 'hazardous category' with the pollution level hovering near 400 today. Notably, because of the thick blanket of smog in the morning, scores commuters faced difficulty reaching their office on time as the visibility was affected causing slow movement of traffic at the major junctions.

Due to the prevailing weather condition, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has announced to shut the schools till November 5 and has also banned all construction activities. The government has declared a "public health emergency". (ANI)

Also Read: Trade wars to impact flow of capital, goods and services: Sitharaman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen govt, separatists to sign power-sharing deal on Tuesday

Riyadh, Nov 2 AFP Yemens internationally recognised government will sign an agreement with southern separatists on Tuesday aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the countrys long-running civil war, Yemeni and Saudi officials said. The...

Rugby-Mapimpi, Kolbe and Pollard win World Cup for South Africa

Tries by wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe and the goalkicking of Handre Pollard earned South Africa their third Rugby World Cup title on Saturday as the flyhalf kicked 22 points to secure a 32-12 victory over an error-strewn Engla...

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday, ANI news agency reported. One lawyer has been taken to hospital with injuries and a vehicle has also been set ablaze at the premises.Incidents of fir...

RSS appropriates icons as they don't have their own: Irfan Habib

Historian and author S Irfan Habib on Saturday alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has been appropriating national icons like Sardar Patel, Bhagat Singh, and Subhash Chandra Bose as it didnt have any of its own to whom the peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019