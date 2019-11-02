Clash between police personnel, advocates at Tis Hazari Court, police vehicle torched
Lawyers and police personnel clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which a police vehicle was set afire, officials said. Eyewitnesses said a lawyer was injured and has been admitted to hospital.
There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel reportedly over a parking issue which turned ugly, they said. However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
A vehicle was set on fire during the fracas, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lawyers
- personnel
- police vehicle
- vehicle
- Eyewitnesses
ALSO READ
MHA to grant RMA to CRPF personnel up to post of Commandant
CBI arrests ex-JKLF militant for killing of 4 Air Force personnel in 1990; court grants bail
Meghan Markle's lawyers slam publisher for printing 'private' letter
Haryana: Police roll up their sleeves for poll, over 75000 security personnel mobilised for election duty
Over 75,000 security personnel mobilized for election duty in Haryana: DGP