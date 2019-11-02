International Development News
Eight coaches get detached from Visakha Express, none injured

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 16:58 IST
Eight coaches of the Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express got detached from the train near Balugaon railway station in Odisha's Khurda district on Saturday, an official of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said. Though no passenger was hurt in the incident, the schedule of the train got delayed for some time, the official said.

Decoupling was found between AC-2 tier and S-1 coaches at around 10.21 am near Balugaon railway station, he said, adding the coaches were re-coupled and the train began its forward journey. The official said the incident occurred as there was a defect in the locking arrangement between the two coaches.

The coupling between the two coaches would be checked again at Berhampur and Visakhapatnam railway stations, the official said. The train is being escorted by coach repairing staff, he said.

