Bengal cop injured in attack succumbs to injuries

A policeman, who was hit by bullets fired at a police team by miscreants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Thirty-year-old Biswajit Maity of Sandeskhali police station was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata where he breathed his last late on Saturday evening, a senior police officer said.

The condition of another member of the police team is serious, he said. Apart from Maity, policeman Arindam Halder and civic volunteer Babusona Singha had sustained bullet injuries, the officer said.

Two persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at Khulna village under Basirhat subdivision on Friday, he said. The police team was fired upon when they reached the village responding to a complaint by residents that some people were attacking them, the officer said, adding that two villagers were also beaten up by the miscreants.

An investigation has been initiated and search for the miscreants is on, he added..

