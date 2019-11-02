TN: 8 Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy near Analai Island

Eight Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Analai Island on Saturday.

The arrested fishermen, who are natives of Kottaipattinam village in Pudukkotai district, were fishing off Analai Island when they got arrested. Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

Also Read: Goa: Four fishermen rescued, one missing in canoe mishap

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)