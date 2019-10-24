Goa: Four fishermen rescued, one missing in canoe mishap

Four fishermen were rescued and one is still missing after a canoe capsized in Sal river in South Goa's Mobor village on Thursday, an official said. Five fishermen had ventured into the river, despite rough weather warning, when their canoe capsized, the official said.

While four of them were rescued by other fishermen in the vicinity, one is still missing, he added. The Goa marine police has launched a search operation for the missing fisherman.

The India Meteorological Department's Goa Observatory had issued a 'red alert' for the coastal state and predicted heavy rains for Thursday. The state government had issued a warning to fishermen against venturing into water..

