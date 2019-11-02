International Development News
Around 20 police personnel, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in a major scuffle that broke out between police and advocates over a parking issue here at Tis Hazari on Saturday.

Delhi: 20 police personnel, 8 advocates sustain injuries in scuffle at Tis Hazari court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Around 20 police personnel, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in a major scuffle that broke out between police and advocates over a parking issue here at Tis Hazari on Saturday. "20 police officials (including 1 Add'l DCP and 2 SHOs) and 8 advocates sustained injuries," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Also, 12 bikes, eight jail vans and a police Gypsy were vandalised during the clash. An inquiry team headed by a Special Commissioner of Police will inquire into the matter, police said.

Earlier in the day, a major clash broke out between the Delhi Police personnel and lawyers in the Tis Hazari Court premises. An advocate who sustained injuries was rushed to St Stephen's Hospital for treatment. In the wake of the clash, the Bar Council of India has called for a lawyers' strike across district courts in the national capital on November 4.

Terming the alleged firing a 'brutal action' by the Delhi Police, Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman Bar Council of India, told ANI: "Just because of some parking issue, the police fired on the innocent advocates. The Bar Council cannot tolerate this." In contrast to this, Additional DCP North Harender Singh said that lawyers tried to take revenge and set vehicles on fire in a bid to open the gate.

"The scuffle was only over parking, between jawans of 3rd Battalion and lawyers. Some other lawyers joined too. They wanted to enter inside the lockup. They wanted to take revenge," said Singh in a press conference. He said that after taking the cognisance of the situation, police intervened in the matter and did not allow the advocates to enter jail premises. (ANI)

