International Development News
Development News Edition

Manipur: Government freezes bank accounts of separatists who declared 'Manipur government in exile' in UK

The state government on Saturday directed that all bank accounts in the name of separatists Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit Singh shall be frozen with immediate effect.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Imphal (Manipur)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 23:11 IST
Manipur: Government freezes bank accounts of separatists who declared 'Manipur government in exile' in UK
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The state government on Saturday directed that all bank accounts in the name of separatists Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit Singh shall be frozen with immediate effect. "All bank accounts in the name of separatists Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit Singh shall be frozen with immediate effect," said a statement issued by the government.

The directive by the government of Manipur states that there are reasonable grounds of suspicion that the money held in their bank accounts is intended for the use of "unlawful purpose and waging war against India and Government of Manipur." According to reports, the two separatist leaders at a press conference in London on Tuesday had produced a document showing that the titular king of Manipur had authorised them by the order no. 12 of March 15, 2013, to solve the political problems of the state.The self-claimed Chief Minister of Manipur State Council Biren and Minister of External Affairs and Defence of Manipur State Council Samarjit had announced that they were speaking on behalf of Sanajaoba to formally launch the exiled government -- the Manipur State Council.The exiled government will be based in Central London, they had said.Both of them had confirmed that they had already sought asylum in the United Kingdom in September 2019, fleeing persecution and repression by the Indian state as declaring independence in India would have led them to be arrested and killed arbitrarily by the Indian security forces."We believe that now is the right time to make public the Independent Government of Manipur before the international community to announce our independent status and seek recognition. We call on all the governments of the sovereign states of the members of the United Nations for their recognition of the de jure and exile government of the Manipur from today onwards," they had said.They had claimed that the three million Manipuri people want recognition as one of the precious native nations and their "attempts to engage with the Indian government were met with hate and hostilities.""It was not possible for us to declare the independence of Manipur while in India because we, the Councilors of the Manipur State Council, would have faced arrest, torture and extra-judicial killings at the hands of the Indian government," they had said.They had declared that Manipur is a constitutional monarchy ruled State and the "sovereign of the King of Manipur is Divine of God."The two had claimed that Manipur is being ruled through "draconian laws" by the Indian occupation government "under the Republic Constitution of India including Arms Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958".Highlighting cases of "extrajudicial killings" in Manipur, they had said: "There are more than 1,528 cases of the extra-judicial killing, which are pending in the Supreme Court of India. The victims were killed without a trial of law." (ANI)

Also Read: Two Manipur separatists announce 'Manipur govt in exile' in UK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/2:30pm ET

Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters final for the sixth time when he downed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-65 6-4 on Saturday but Rafael Nadal pulled out injured. TENNIS-WTAFINALSBencic points finger at Shenzhen court as withdrawals mount...

Panthers LB Addison to miss Sunday's game after brother's death

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison will miss Sundays game against the Tennessee Titans following the death of his brother, the team announced Saturday. Addison has been away from the Panthers since the death of his brother, 27-year-...

Delhi hosts 13th NEC Tamchon Football Tournament

The 13th edition of ongoing NEC Tamchon Football Tournament kicked off recently at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi. Around 16 teams from across the northeast region are competing in one of the most coveted football events organised by the Tan...

BJP MLA looses assembly membership after conviction by court

In a setback to BJP, membership of its MLA Prahlad Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on Saturday after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case. Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly NP Praj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019