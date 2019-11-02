BJP MLA looses assembly membership after conviction by court

In a setback to BJP, membership of its MLA Prahlad Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on Saturday after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case. Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly NP Prajapati said the MLA has been convicted for two years by a special court and the court rulings state that no sooner the member of the House is convicted he loses his membership at that very moment.

He said Election Commission have been informed that one post is now vacant in the state assembly. Madhya Pradesh BJP president Rakesh Singh said that "the decision to revoke the membership of Lodhi is unconstitutional and against the law of natural justice".

" It is unconstitutional and against the law of natural justice. The Speaker has acted as a Congress leader and has acted in vengeance. We will go to High Court in the matter," said Singh. Lodhi was awarded a jail term along with 12 others in connection with an old case linked to assault of Tehsildar RK Verma in Panna district in 2014. (ANI)

