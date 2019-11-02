International Development News
Development News Edition

MP: BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi disqualified after conviction

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 21:40 IST
MP: BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi disqualified after conviction

In a setback to the opposition BJP, the Madhya Pradesh assembly secretariat on Saturday announced disqualification of BJP MLA from Pawai, Prahlad Lodhi, following his conviction in a criminal case. It also informed the Election Commission that Pawai seat had now fallen vacant. The BJP termed the decision as "undemocratic" and said it would challenge it in the court.

On Thursday, a Bhopal court sentenced Lodhi and 12 others to two years in jail. They were accused of attacking Raipura Tehsildar (revenue official) R K Verma on August 18, 2014, for seizing a tractor transporting sand illegally. Speaker N P Prajapati said as per the Supreme Court's ruling, a public representative should be disqualified as soon as he or she is convicted, and the rule was followed in Lodhi's case.

The decision was taken after the Assembly secretariat got certified copy of the trial court's order, he said. An Assembly official said that as per the apex court's ruling, a legislator is disqualified if he or she is sentenced to two years or more in jail.

State BJP president Rakesh Singh said, "The decision taken by the Speaker in Lodhi's case is undemocratic and against natural justice. "Speaker is the patron of the house. But he took the decision to disqualify the MLA on the basis of political enmity. The MLA has the right to go the court, and we will do that," Singh added.

The Congress said the decision conformed to the SC ruling. "The BJP should recall that its government had disqualified its own MLA Asha Rani (from Bijawar seat) after she was convicted in a case. The BJP should respect the law," said Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta.

The ruling Congress has 115 members in 230-member MP Assembly, while the BJP had 108 MLAs, now reduced to 107 with Lodhhi's disqualification. This is the second jolt to the BJP within a fortnight after it lost Jhabua assembly seat in a bypoll..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC holds meeting on lawyers-police clash

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel held an over five-hour-long meeting with senior judges on Saturday regarding the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court. After receiving news of the clash, the chief justice convene...

BJP-affiliate gives awards to film, television personalities

A cultural organisation affiliated to the BJP on Saturday conferred the Shyamaprasad Bangiyo Samman to film and television personalities of the state. The award, instituted in the name of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee...

Italy to ban flights by Iran's Mahan Air from mid-December

Italy is set to ban flights by Irans Mahan Air, an Iranian industry official said on Saturday, as the United States seeks action against the airline accused by the West of transporting military equipment and personnel to Middle East war zon...

Report: Patriots activate WR Harry from IR

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver NKeal Harry has been activated off injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. The Patriots have yet to publicly announce the move for Harry, who began the season on inju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019