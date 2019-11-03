CPWD to install  fancy 3D illuminated name plates at MP bungalows

The CPWD will soon install fancy illuminated nameplates having 3D appearance at official bungalows of MPs in Lutyens' Delhi after some of them raised concerns that the existing ones are not visible at night. A senior official in the Central Public Works Department, a prime construction agency of the central government, said that in the first phase, the work to install fancy plates with embossed letters will start with bungalows located in North Avenue.

The official said the process has started to hire an agency that has expertise in installing such names plates, adding that once the tender is awarded, works will be completed in two months. According to the proposed plan, name plates will have 3D appearance, LED lights capable of antiglare display, single color and message style bold.

"The decision to install fancy illuminated name plates was taken after some MPs raised concern that the existing names plates at their residence are not visible. "These fancy name plates will be installed at official bungalows of all MPs who were elected in the recent Lok Sabha polls," an official told PTI.

The entire base of name plates will have projected backward for 1.5 inch with requisite or preferably black color acrylic, an official said. The backside of the entire structure will be sealed with an aluminum composite panel.

Recently, the CPWD decided to renovate the bungalows of MPs in North Avenue at an estimated cost of Rs 44 lakh. It also constructed 36 new duplex flats that have four bedrooms each, a lift, modular kitchens and an office area. These flats have a view of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It has also planned to construct 36 more new duplex flats for MPs in North Avenue, which will come up in place of old bungalows built after the country's Independence.

